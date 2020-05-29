Pasquale Banducci1924 - 2020Pasquale Banducci passed away peacefully at his home having a wonderful dinner with his very caring companion/caregiver Jacqueline Mason on the afternoon of 5/27 just days before his 96th birthday. He was blessed to have been married to his first love Lea (deceased) for over 30 years and to have found love again with Oretta (also deceased) with whom he was married for over 25 years. His beloved son, Frank, also predeceased him. Pasquale is survived by his treasured family: daughter Elvira Reitman (Kurt) and his granddaughter Natali Forman (Derek) and grandaughter Nicole Banducci, and great grandchildren Lily, Connor and Jack Forman and Sebastian Perine . He is also survived by his brother-in-law Renzo Banducci and many nieces and nephews in California, Canada and Italy. Arriving from Italy in 1956, he was hard working and gregarious and shaped a comfortable life for his family on the San Francisco peninsula. He will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery.