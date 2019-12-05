|
Pat GrealishPatricia M. Grealish, a true San Franciscan, passed away on December 3, 2019, after a short illness after 91 years of a wonderful life in The City. She leaves behind a happy and healthy family: Marty (Teri), Steve (Linda), Nonie (Gerry), Bob (Maria), John (Eileen), and Joe (Kathie); along with 16 grandchildren: Kevin, Alex, Mick, Jackie, Mike (Nicole), Patty (Sean), Jack, Laura, Connor, Graham, Kelly, Megan, Brian, Jessi, Charlie (Jordan), Tate (Kate); and four great-grandchildren: Grace, Claire, Connor, Jack and another expected in February.
She is predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Jack, and her sister, Joan (Buick). Pat was born on August 11, 1928 in St. Mary's Hospital, the daughter of Charlie and Marguerite Hallinan, grew up in The Richmond district, attending St. Monica's Grammar School, St. Rose Academy (where she was student body president) Cal Berkeley and Lone Mountain College.
She met her husband, Jack, a St. Ignatius boy from Most Holy Redeemer, on a St. Brendan's ski trip, married in 1950 and began the family building for which the Irish-Americans were famous. She joined Jack's family and we enjoyed many good times with Jack's brother, Jim (Jean), and Jack's sister, Mary (Ted) Parnow, and their extended families. We are very grateful for the good times together and are fortunate to have such a large and fun group around us.
After they outgrew their first home at 17th and Taraval Street in the Sunset, they moved to Westlake in 1955, where she has lived ever since, raising her six children. All children attended Our Lady of Mercy Grammar School, where Pat & Jack were active in volunteering and coaching. Strong and long-lasting bonds were created for Pat and Jack, and their children.
The Hallinans bought a vacation house in Twain Harte in 1942 and it became Vacation Headquarters, starting with Pat & Joan heading up as high school kids. Later, family vacations to Twain Harte consisted of jamming the six kids in the station wagon and heading up to spend many rewarding days with friends and family, including Joan's family, The Buicks, who had 10 kids. When the 16 kids hit the Twain Harte beach, shepherded by Pat and Joan, people noticed. After selling the house, Marty bought it back 42 years later. Pat was there for her 91st birthday, sipping a screwdriver and competing in our Cornhole Tourney!
Pat was a proud member of "The Hot Dog Ladies" celebrating many years of rewarding volunteer work feeding the students of OLM. Pat was extremely active until late in life, organizing annual luncheons for her longtime friends from Our Lady of Mercy Parish.
We all feel so lucky that her 91 years were filled with joy and family. Our frequent get-togethers at Sheffield Drive usually ended with a cheer of "WHO'S GOT IT BETTER THAN US?!"
A Celebration of Life Service pending.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 8 to Dec. 22, 2019