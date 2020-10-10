Patience Scales
March 11, 1932-September 15, 2020
Residence of Pacifica
Patience Scales a long time resident and renowned piano teacher of San Francisco. The founder and director of the Parade Of Youth at the Piano where she presented her students to the San Francisco War Memorial Opera House for their Annual recitals. She is Survived by the love of her life and soul mate Professor Charles M Hudspeth, Three sons; Richardo, Glenn(Jacquline) and Dan (Brenda) Scales which she called her greatest legacy. Visitation: Thursday, October 15, from 3-7PM, Funeral Services Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10AM both services at Third Baptist Church -- 1399 McAllister St. in San Francisco, CA.
Entombement to follow at Italian Cemetery, Colma.
Services Entrusted to
Dan Scales at Alta Vista
107 W.8th Street,
Pittsburg, CA 94565
Phone (925) 439-5922
ds_altavista@att.net
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.