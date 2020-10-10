Patience Scales

March 11, 1932-September 15, 2020

Residence of Pacifica



Patience Scales a long time resident and renowned piano teacher of San Francisco. The founder and director of the Parade Of Youth at the Piano where she presented her students to the San Francisco War Memorial Opera House for their Annual recitals. She is Survived by the love of her life and soul mate Professor Charles M Hudspeth, Three sons; Richardo, Glenn(Jacquline) and Dan (Brenda) Scales which she called her greatest legacy. Visitation: Thursday, October 15, from 3-7PM, Funeral Services Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10AM both services at Third Baptist Church -- 1399 McAllister St. in San Francisco, CA.

Entombement to follow at Italian Cemetery, Colma.

Services Entrusted to

Dan Scales at Alta Vista

107 W.8th Street,

Pittsburg, CA 94565

Phone (925) 439-5922

ds_altavista@att.net







