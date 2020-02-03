|
Patricia A. Miller
October 20, 1939 - January 30, 2020Pat, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and native San Franciscan passed away peacefully at home on January 30, 2020 at the age of 80, surrounded by her loved ones after battling an aggressive form of cancer. Pat is survived by her husband of 55 years, Paul Miller, her children Mike (Lisa) from Burlingame, Britt (Kristin) from Sonoma, and Brian (Amy) from Hillsborough, grandchildren Bailey, Madison, Brayden, Bryce, Kate, Alex, Abigail, and Cody, sister Noreen Deruette of Tacoma, and extended family. She is predeceased by her loving parents Louis and Theresa Deruette.
Pat was born in San Francisco on October 20, 1939. After graduating from Epiphany School, she went to Mercy High School San Francisco. Upon graduation in 1957 she attended Notre Dame de Namur University in Belmont where she graduated in 1961. Pat's passion was education and promptly started teaching at Lomita Park Elementary in Millbrae before the birth of her son Mike. After his birth she became a full-time homemaker setting up the family homes in Belmont, Lake Tahoe, and later Hillsborough.
Pat had many lifelong friends from her time in San Francisco (Jackie, Kim, Ellen, Gail). These friends were a great comfort to her as she battled her aggressive disease over the last 2 months.
Pat was a constant fixture at every basketball and baseball game for her sons as they were growing up. Despite never playing sports she had strong opinions on her sons teams and wasn't bashful about sharing them. Her favorite vacation destinations were Lake Tahoe at the family vacation home and Hawaii with her family and friends. She was a devoted mom, an old school lady, sarcastic with a quick sense of humor, and thoroughly enjoyed a cheeseburger from Original Joe's along with a Manhattan or Dirty Martini with her friends. She was fiercely loyal to her friends and family and will be missed by everyone who knew her.
A private service will be held for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the or to .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 5 to Feb. 10, 2020