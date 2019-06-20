Patricia Ann Battat May 9, 1935 - June 16, 2019 Patricia Ann Battat (Ganulin) passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, June 16, 2019, after a long battle with rheumatoid arthritis. Born May 9, 1935, Patty grew up in Beverly Hills, California. She attended the University of Michigan, and graduated from the University of California, Berkeley. She owned and managed the Cardology and Paper Mania card and gift shops in the Crocker Galleria in San Francisco for 20 years.

Patty was a talented needlepoint artisan, creating many beautiful tapestries. She loved to travel all over the world with her beloved husband, Harry. Zurich, Switzerland, her favorite city, held a special place in her heart. She treasured weekends at her home in the Napa Valley, which became her "Zurich" when she could no longer travel overseas. She was a voracious reader, preferring works of history and non-fiction. She enjoyed restaurants and wine, lemon meringue pie and frosted cupcakes, old movies and Judge Judy.

But most of all, she loved her family. She was loving wife of Harry Battat for 62 years, devoted mother to her sons Tommy and Randy Battat, and grandmother (Mimi) to Scott, Ali, Jared, and Lily Battat.

A woman of grace and beauty both inside and out, she will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

At Patricia's request, services were held privately. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to one's favorite charity.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary