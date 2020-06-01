Patricia Ann Becketti
October 26, 1928 - May 30, 2020
Pat died peacefully at home with family, with her husband of over 70 years, Alfred, by her side.
Pat was born and raised in the Mission District of San Francisco. She graduated from Immaculate Conception High School and San Francisco City College, then married her longtime sweetheart on October 1, 1949. Pat and Al moved to Redwood City in 1951, where Al began a 33-year career with the Redwood City Fire Department.
Pat and Al raised three boys, Sean, Noel, and Kevin, as well as welcoming two of Pat's nephews into their home, Brad and Bruce Bergantz. Pat was blessed with six grandchildren (Emily, Elise, Nicholas, Evan, Olivia, and Patrick) and five great-grandchildren, as well as an amazing network of family and friends.
In addition to being a great Mom, Pat taught for many years as an instructional aide in both the Redwood City and Sequoia Union High School Districts. Pat was also active in bowling, tennis, and golf, as well as being active in quilting and book clubs. And for 53 years, Pat and Al were faithful members of St. Matthias Catholic Church in Redwood City, where Al continues as a member.
There will be a Celebration of Pat's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Pat's memory to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, www.lls.org.
October 26, 1928 - May 30, 2020
Pat died peacefully at home with family, with her husband of over 70 years, Alfred, by her side.
Pat was born and raised in the Mission District of San Francisco. She graduated from Immaculate Conception High School and San Francisco City College, then married her longtime sweetheart on October 1, 1949. Pat and Al moved to Redwood City in 1951, where Al began a 33-year career with the Redwood City Fire Department.
Pat and Al raised three boys, Sean, Noel, and Kevin, as well as welcoming two of Pat's nephews into their home, Brad and Bruce Bergantz. Pat was blessed with six grandchildren (Emily, Elise, Nicholas, Evan, Olivia, and Patrick) and five great-grandchildren, as well as an amazing network of family and friends.
In addition to being a great Mom, Pat taught for many years as an instructional aide in both the Redwood City and Sequoia Union High School Districts. Pat was also active in bowling, tennis, and golf, as well as being active in quilting and book clubs. And for 53 years, Pat and Al were faithful members of St. Matthias Catholic Church in Redwood City, where Al continues as a member.
There will be a Celebration of Pat's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Pat's memory to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, www.lls.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.