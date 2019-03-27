Patricia Ann Boudoures Apr 12, 1925 - Mar 20, 2019 Patricia Ann Ward Boudoures passed away at her home in Philo, in the loving embrace of her family who had the privilege to spend so much time with her. Born in Huron, South Dakota on April 12, 1925 to her parents, James and Beatrice Ward. Her father, James, was a brilliant and adventuresome engineer who established a small electrical company and brought power to many small towns throughout the West. He eventually settled his company in San Francisco, where Patsy attended Marina Junior High, and met her future husband, Peter, in the Junior High band. She then attended Hamlin's Prep school, and Oregon State University. After World War II, Peter returned to San Francisco where he found and soon married Patsy. Together they raised 5 children while Peter attended Medical school and established a surgical practice in San Francisco. They loved to travel and to work outdoors which eventually led them to find their "Ranch" in Philo, Ca. where, after cleaning up the old sawmill and cabins, they built their dream home. For many years they traveled between Peter's work in San Francisco, then later Stockton, and their home in Philo. They gradually spent more and more time in Philo, until they were eventually able to retire, and live the life they dreamed. Patsy loved her children, Grandchildren, and Great-Grandchildren, and was happiest when surrounded by them in their loving home. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Peter C. Boudoures, and is survived by her children, Bea Ann Garrigues, Christine Boudoures, Jim & Linda Boudoures, Irene Bergman, Mark Boudoures, her 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held at her home on Tumbling McD Road in Philo on April 20th at 2:00pm. All who wish to celebrate Patricia with us are welcome.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019