Patricia Bowman

Patricia Ann Bowman

March 28, 1945 - Sept 16, 2020

Patricia Ann Bowman, age 75, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020. A longtime resident of San Francisco, CA, Patricia was living in Naples, FL at the time of her death. She was born in Worcester, MA, grew up in Shrewsbury, MA, and raised her family in Mission Viejo, CA.



Patricia was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She treasured her children, and she especially loved her role as Nina to her four grandchildren. You could always find her cheering from the sidelines of their sports or clapping enthusiastically for an encore at their plays. After graduating from Regis College with a degree in Mathematics, she worked as a computer programmer at Bell Labs. Most recently, Patricia worked as a product manager in the IT department at Kaiser Permanente in Oakland, CA for seventeen years and retired from there in 2015. Patricia is survived by her daughter and son and their spouses Lisa Bowman and Paul Elias, Christopher and Megan Bowman; her grandchildren Declan, Joshua, and Zachary Elias, and Reed Bowman; her brother and his wife Richard and Sandy Donohue; and the father of her children, Vincent Joseph ("Joe") Bowman, Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents, Patrick Francis ("Frank") and Jeannette Donohue.



Patricia will be interred at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma on October, 20, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.





