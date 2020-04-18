San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Patricia Callas Obituary
Patricia Callas

March 14, 1937 - April 13, 2020

Born in Detroit, Michigan on March 14, 1937 to Lawrence and Eunice Dean, she died peacefully at home at the age of 83. Preceded in death by daughters Kathleen Morris, Michelle Markakis and Roxanne Callas and sister Lois Cardenas.

Survived by her husband of 57 years, Joe, daughters Christine Cuddy, Despina Douglas, son-in-law Michael Cuddy and brothers Lawrence and Charles Dean, 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
The family loved to travel and enjoyed the yearly trips to Disneyland until 1980 when they found the joy of cruising, which resulted in 92 ocean voyages.

An accomplished CPA, a member of the Sweet Adeline's, a gifted tournament bowler she was asked to join the inaugural season of the Women's Professional Bowling Assoc. TV Circuit but declined as she was raising her children at that time.

Pat was as proud of her daughters as they were of her. We could never have asked for a better mom. Her beautiful smile and personality will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Due to the current social distancing mandates, services will be held for family only.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to .

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020
