Patricia Margaret Carlile
1926 - 2020Pat went to her eternal home January 10, 2020 just short of her 94th birthday. She is predeceased by her husband of 70 years Marvin. She leaves four children Sandy Fraser, Jeff Carlile, Judy Rossi and Nancy Johnson. Also 2 grandchildren Erin Martinez and Mandy Harbrecht. She was also grandmother to Savannah Martinez, Anthony Mckay, Kaylee Harbrecht, and Kolton Harbrecht.
She was a spirited women who loved to travel.She was a great cook who loved to entertain friends and family. She and her husband Marvin lived in Saudi Arabia early in their marriage spent time traveling the world and making memories.Per her request, no public services will be held. Those who wish may make a donation to the . Pat will be missed by all those who knew her.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020