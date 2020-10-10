Patricia Elizabeth Clark



Patricia Elizabeth Clark was born May 26, 1948 in Los Angeles, CA to Robert and Bettie Clark. She passed away on Oct 2, 2020 at California Pacific Hospital in San Francisco. Patricia lived throughout the world including Thailand and Puerto Rico. She loved France and everything French. She fulfilled a lifelong dream of traveling to Paris in 2016. She graduated from Cal State Hayward with a B/A degree. She also held several certificates in risk management. She had a successful career in insurance management and retired from Marsh McLennan as a Senior Vice President of their risk management division. Patricia is survived by her brother, Donald (Kim) Clark of Buhl, Idaho. Nieces, Angela (Scot) Clark of Novato, CA and Christina (Mike) Van deVeere of Novato, CA. Nephew, SGM Matthew Clark of Kileen, Texas. Predeceased by parents, Robert and Bettie Clark. Uncle Henry Ramsey and Aunt Kay Hallock. Services will be held at a later date.



