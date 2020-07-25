Patricia Hughmanick Crafts

September 4, 1926 - July 5, 2020

Pat was born on September 4, 1926 in Mills Hospital, and passed away on July 5, 2020 in sight of Mills, with her daughters and caregivers by her side.

Pat lived her entire life in the Bay Area, leaving only for college at the University of Washington in Seattle, where she majored in Art, pledged Alpha Phi and was a Campus Queen, and also when her husband clerked at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington D. C.

Pat was the daughter of John and Mildred Brown Hughmanick. She grew up in Burlingame and Hillsborough, the tom-boy little sister of Jack and Doug, who predeceased her. She studied piano and ballet as a child, but still found the time to get into mischief with her best friend, Dale McClanahan. Together, they dreamed of someday visiting the South Seas; a dream they fulfilled as adults.

Pat met James F. Crafts, Jr. in 1948, and they married in August, 1950, sailing off on the Lurline for a Hawaiian honeymoon. Kauai, especially, became a special place for them, and in retirement, they spent many happy months there every year. A beach house at Monterey Dunes and the family homes at Lake Tahoe were special places as well.

Once her children were established in school, Pat became a volunteer extraordinaire, giving countless hours to Gatepath, the Stanford Auxiliary, St. Paul's rummage sales, and as a Pink Lady at Mills Hospital.

Together, she and Jim travelled the world, and had many great adventures along the way.

Pat lived her life in grace and beauty, gave wonderful parties, was a friend to many, and a caring mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She danced in the White House in the 1950s, and still scoped out the good climbing trees in San Mateo's Central Park well into her nineties (however, no climbing allowed!). She loved to watch the news with a glass of Pinot Grigio, with ice, and wondered in recent years how we ever wound up with the current occupant of the White House.

Pat leaves behind daughters Anne (Steve) Jones of Walnut Creek, Joan Barnhart of Talent, Oregon, grand-children James and Sarah Jones and Rachael and Douglas Barnhart, great-granddaughter Evelyn Hylton, and many relatives. She lost her son, Jim III, in 2009, her husband, Jim, in 2017, and her dear friend, Athene Walker just this past St. Patrick' s Day. She missed them all tremendously.

Pat would often say "Old age is not for sissies," and she held to that credo until the end.

We send loving appreciation to Nellie Maasi and Tamaleni Tuakoi for the extraordinary care and devotion they have shown our family in our parent's final years.

Services will be private. Donations in Pat's memory may be made to the Kauai Humane Society, The League to Save Lake Tahoe, or Mills Hospital.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store