Patricia Ekenberg Obituary
Patricia Ann Ekenberg

March 9, 2019

Gone from this life, but in our hearts forever.

Our beloved Patty, so rich with wisdom, wit, myriad talents, and appetite for life leaves bereft, yet inspired, a vast circle of family and countless friends.

A Mass will take place April 26 at St. Francis Solano Church in Sonoma, followed by a gathering at her Sonoma home.

To share fond memories and for further details, contact Duggans Mission Chapel, Sonoma, CA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2019
