Patricia Powell FiegerPatricia Ann Barganier, was born on Oct 22, 1929 in Wichita, Kansas, to Jetta Powell (1897-1971) and Edward Pierce Barganier, Sr. (1884-1972). Crediting with devoted gratitude her aunt Nora (Powell) Gray, her brother Edward P. Barganier, Jr., and her grand-father William H. Powell, Patricia survived a difficult childhood. At 16, she ran away from home to enroll herself at Saint Anne's School, paid tuition in cash for one semester at "finishing" school, where, apart from academics, she learned riding skills and made friendships whose memory lasted a lifetime.
Following her return to Chicago, at 17, she married Clarence Edelson (1909-1985), a defense attorney from a family of attorneys; at 28, Daniel G. Arnstein (1890-1960), owner of the Terminal Cab Corporation, and associate of John Hertz. At age 31, at home in SF in the 1960's, she was married to Frank Atlass (b. 1930- ), pioneer family in radio & television communications.
In a move East in 1967, Patricia married Raymond R. Herrmann, Jr. (b. 1921 - ), of the beverage spirits industry, and "in her extremely late 20s", in 1990, she met and married Aaron Gary Fieger (b.1925 - ) with whom she shared 28 full and happy years in NY, Paris, Switzerland, and the Bahamas.
Throughout her life, Patricia relied upon the essential friendships of Evelyn Hartfield Leeds, Irene (King) Dempsey, Ruth (Adler) Lehrer/Tankoos, Marion & Bill Solari, Marcia & Lewis Schott, and Buck Class.
Patricia is survived by her screen and television roles while under contract with 20th Century Fox including: "An Affair to Remember", "Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter?", and "The Riverboat" episode from Bat Masterson 1958; as well as by her children, Kathleen (Edelson) Atlass-Redfield and Powell "Biff' (Edelson) Atlass; grand-children James Adam Redfield (Terra), Jessica Emerence Atlass-Roscoe (Jon), Claire Kennicott Redfield (Ira), Kate Charlotte Atlass; and great-grand-son, Isaac Redfield.
People were often fascinated, beguiled, or wary of her; most were charmed by her sense of gaiety and mischief. She is pre-deceased by her son, Frank Atlass Jr. (1962-92), of blessed memory.
In her last years, she rested comfortably in her beautiful NYC home, protected and surrounded by the love and tender care of her husband and family, and by a circle of special caregivers who added much to the quality of her days.
She died bravely, though she had had to live not without fear. May she rest in peace.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019