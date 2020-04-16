|
|
Patricia Marie"Patty" Firenze
1955 - 2020Patty passed away at the age of 64, early Monday morning, April 13th. Patty is survived by her loving husband of 42 years Steve; daughters Katrina Firenze (Doug Cox), Kristen (Kevin) Searles and Amanda (Travis) Hastings – whom she affectionately referred to as Katie, Krissy and Mandy; brother Rick (Debi) Justice, sister Ann Gear, sister in law Kathryn (Ray) Fragulia; 2 rambunctious, adorable grandsons – Jack and Matt Hastings – who were her daily dose of sunshine; 8 nephews and 3 nieces. She is preceded in death by parents Edna and Joe Justice, her husband's parents George and Helene Firenze, and her brother in laws George (Rusty) Jr (CeCe), and Gary Gear.
Patty, a long- time resident of Belmont and San Mateo, was a devout Catholic and a member of the Nocturnal Adoration Society in St. Matthew's parish. She was also a dedicated and caring nurse for over 30 years. As she and Steve were raising their three girls, she worked while going back to school to obtain her Nursing Degree from College of San Mateo and a bachelor's degree from the University of Phoenix. After the passing of her mother, she went back to school again to obtain her Master's Degree in Gerontology from Notre Dame de Namur University. Her father always told her that education was something that could never be taken away, so she worked hard for her accomplishments and her family was very proud. Her whole life she used her gentle, kind soul to help others. People would use words like, "gift, light, funny, one of a kind, eternal optimist, and kid at heart" to describe her.
Patty could often be seen holding a martini with extra olives. That's how she liked to live life. Not only to its fullest, but with a little extra love given to everyone that came across her.
She loved to laugh and dance. Rest in peace, Beloved Wife, Mom, Nonie, Aunty, and Friend. If everyone could live a little bit more like Patty Firenze, the world would be a kinder, more fun-loving place. We will miss you forever and although you were taken too soon, we will try to live our lives with a little extra… and know in our hearts that you are looking down at us – smiling, dancing and sipping that martini in heaven. God won't forget the extra olives.
There will be a small and private ceremony as she's laid to rest at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Following (at a later date be determined), there will be a celebration Mass in her honor.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020