Resources More Obituaries for Patricia Gibson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patricia Gibson

Obituary Condolences Flowers Patricia Ann Gibson February 27, 1947 - June 5, 2019 "My Life, My Love, Our Hope for the Future"



My love, Patricia (Patrice) Ann Gibson passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, after a long battle with heart disease. She was among the greatest people you could ever come to know and love in this lifetime. "She never met a stranger." She opened her heart to all. She lit up a room with joy, compassion, and love of life. She left us all with an indelible imprint of who she was and touched all with her brand of inclusion that accepted everyone. No matter who they were, she always tried to support them in their chosen paths forward. She was a beautiful person who will be sorely missed by all.



She is survived by Roger, her loving husband, Jennifer Simon her daughter, whom she loved, nourished and protected from the day she was born, and her blended family daughter Kai Pineda (Alex) and son Terre Gibson. She also leaves behind her loving sister and best friend, Carol Palie (Bob), four grandchildren, Jasmine, Mikaela, Jamison, Maryn 1 and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.



She was born in Madison, Wisconsin to Anna Mae and Wayne Lind in 1947 and moved to Phoenix, Arizona before settling in the San Francisco Bay Area in 1965.



Patrice came to the Bay Area joining the Convent in Burlingame, California, pursuing a life as a Sister of Mercy. She left before taking her final vows to pursue a career in the private sector in 1974. During her time in the convent, she counseled a prisoner at Alcatraz Federal prison and taught 8t h grade students. She used this experience to transition into new opportunities with United Airlines. She began her 37 year career, with United in their Maintenance Division at the San Francisco Airport. She held a number of positions including: Manager of United's Quality Cores and Maintenance Training Department. She was also responsible for facilitating the introduction and execution of United's "Change Management" leadership processes before assuming the role of Director of United Flight Training Center in Denver, CO.



After retiring from United in 2011, Patrice volunteered as a certified Court Appointed Child Advocate (CASA), in San Mateo, CA.



We would like to thank the Cardiac Care Unit at CPMC in San Francisco for their outstanding care and treatment given to Patrice over the last two years. With particular emphasis to Dr. Pham, Dr. Sheridan, their teams, and the nurses of the ICU.



There will be a celebration of Patrice's life on Saturday, June 15th, 2019. For more details please email us at [email protected]



She was "My Life" and will continue to be the source of my being until we meet again.







Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries