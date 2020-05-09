Patricia Groesbeck GordonMay 5, 1925 -Apr 11, 2020Patricia Ann Groesbeck Gordon ("Pat") died April 11, 2020 at The Forum in Cupertino, California. She was preceded in death by parents Allen and Rita Groesbeck; husband, Ralph T. Gordon; and daughters, "Laurie" and "Carey".



Pat was born May 5, 1925, in Utah and raised in Mahwah, NJ. She attended Sweet Briar and Barnard College (Columbia University). She and Ralph were married in NYC in 1946 and ultimately settled in Los Angeles and Belvedere, CA.



Pat is survived by her two sons, Ralph T. ("Tom") Gordon III of Los Altos, CA; and, Lindsay H. Gordon of Lake Oswego, OR. She was blessed with 2 wonderful daughters-in-law, 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.



Pat will be interred next to Ralph at St. Stephen's Church in Belvedere. The family is planning a private ceremony.





