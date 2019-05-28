Resources More Obituaries for Patricia Haley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patricia Haley

Obituary Condolences Flowers Patricia "Pat" Lou Haley July 9, 1941 - May 19, 2019 Patricia "Pat" Lou Haley, 77, died of natural causes Sunday May 19, 2019 at Marian Hospital in Santa Maria, California.



She is survived by her daughter Wendy Luttrell, daughter Heather Luttrell, son Peter Luttrell and his wife Stephanie White, four grandchildren she adored: Haley Yang, Taylor Yang, Lucas Luttrell and Parker Luttrell; mother Pauline Haley; brother Ric Haley and sister Ann Markey.



She was preceded in death by her son Anthony and her father Richard Haley.



She was born July 9th, 1941 in Akron, Ohio, the first of three children. While her father served in Iwo Jima he kept in contact with beautiful hand-drawn story books, sparking her lifelong love of the arts. The family moved together to California, settling in San Francisco in 1964. Pat studied art and French, first at Grinnell College in Iowa, and then completing her degree at San Francisco State University in 1964 where she studied photography with Imogen Cunningham. She married, had children and taught art and photography at St. Matthew's Episcopal Day School in San Mateo. She became a realtor in 1980, first working at Valley Realty in San Mateo. She moved with her family to the Santa Maria Valley in 1987. Pat loved Santa Maria and thrived in the community, first running the sales office for Dan Blough and Associates, and then going on to serve as a realtor and sales manager at several firms including Prudential Hunter with her dear friend Lawnae Hunter.



Always active in the community, she was a passionate contributor at Rotary, Kiwanis and the Minerva Club. In 2004, she served as President of the Santa Maria Association of Realtors. She enjoyed travel to Kauai, China, Italy, Portugal, the Panama Canal, Alaska and many other destinations. A lifelong lover of the arts, she was the creator of countless wonderful photographs, paintings and jewelry.



She was a beloved friend to many in Santa Maria, sales trainer to countless realtors, and a skilled and compassionate realtor who helped hundreds find their homes. She was a talented artist and loving daughter, sister, mother and grandmother.



A celebration of her life will be taking place at the Santa Maria Country Club on Saturday, June 1st at 1pm. A showing of her most recent paintings and key jewelry pieces has been assembled by her friends and teachers. If you knew Pat please come share a story and celebrate her life with her family and friends. No RSVP required.



In Lieu of Flowers please consider a donation to the Pat Haley Artists Fund at Allan Hancock College.



· https://www.hancockcollege.edu/foundation/how-to-give.php

· Checks can be made payable to the Allan Hancock College Foundation, with Pat Haley in the subject line, and sent to P.O. Box 5170, Santa Maria, CA 93456.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries