Patricia Lea Rooney Hanna Patricia Lea Rooney Hanna passed away June 28, 2019 in Foster City at the age of 84. She was born February 4, 1935 in Watsonville, CA. She graduated from Reno High School in 1953 and graduated from San Jose State University earning a bachelor's degree.

Patricia was raised in Los Banos, Reno, and Sacramento. She began a career as a dietician, was active in several organizations, and raised a family with former husband Timothy Hanna of San Carlos.

Patricia enjoyed cooking, spending time with her children and grandchildren, and keeping extended family and friends updated with written correspondence. Patricia was a devoted Christian and a longtime member of Trinity Presbyterian Church.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Margaret and Thomas Rooney, her sister Peggy, and her son Colin.

She will be greatly missed by children Gregory Hanna and his wife Kyle of Novato, and Jennifer Hill and her husband Brian of Belmont, and forever remembered by her grandchildren Jessica and Kathleen. Patricia is also survived by her brother Thomas Rooney and his wife Theresa of Fair Oaks, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Most of all, Patricia will be remembered as a loving mother, family member, and friend to many, who was gracious, intelligent, caring, and always kind.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday July 12, 2019 at 11am at Whitehurst Chapel of Los Banos,1840 S. Center Avenue, Los Banos, CA 93635.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 12, 2019