Patricia Margaret Hanson-Thomson March 1, 1942 - February 13, 2019 Patricia Margaret Hanson-Thomson

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patricia Margaret Hanson-Thomson. She was the daughter of the late Helen and Bill Hanson, beloved wife of Everett Clay Thomson (deceased), dear sister of Lynda (Doug) Riddell, aunt to Todd Riddell and Rena (Richard) Minkus, great aunt of Robin, Logan and Joel, and cousin to many in Ontario. She was a special aunt to Clay (Janice) Thomson and Mark (Kathy) Thomson and sister-in-law of Alan Thomson. She had many special friends including Carol and Bob Bandy, and many more in the San Francisco Bay Area.



Pat left her native Canada as a young nurse in 1963 to find a new home in San Francisco. She was an operating room nurse for fifteen years before transitioning to a career marketing medical instruments. She went back to school and completed her MBA.



Pat was a good friend to many people and organizations. She contributed her expertise and leadership through her volunteer work for the San Francisco Auxiliary of the Fine Arts Museums, the Thunderbird Lodge at Lake Tahoe, the Canadian Women's Club, and the San Francisco Garden Club. If you would like to honor Pat, please consider making a donation to one of the many organizations that she loved. Her family would like to express our thanks to the many friends who gave us all such tremendous support in Pat's final weeks.





