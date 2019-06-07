Services Sullivan's and Duggan's Serra Funeral Services 6201 Geary Blvd San Francisco , CA 94114 (415) 621-4567 Resources More Obituaries for Patricia Kearns Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patricia Kearns

Obituary Condolences Patricia C. Kearns 8/24/43 – 5/31/19 Pat Kearns passed away peacefully in San Francisco on May 31, 2019 after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Shewas surrounded by her loving sister,Helen Graber, devoted friend and caregiver Nancy DeStefanis, nursing schoolmate Marlene Rice, longtime Tai Chi friend Nora Privitera and 20 Tai Chi friends from near and far. She was 75.



Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Pat was raised in Vancouver by her parentsMark and Agnes Kearns (deceased). She is survived by her loving sisters, Madeleine and Helen; her nieces, Leslie (Terry), Sheryl, and Kristine (James), and nephew, Mark (Karen); her great nieces and nephews, adoring great-great nephews and cousins JoyanneSissom of Sacramento and Lionel Kearns of Vancouver.



After graduating from Our Lady of Perpetual Help high school,Pat entered the ranks of the St. Paul's Hospital Vancouver BC RN program in 1963. Pat's mother was also an RN. Her class comprised 86 young women, from the city and also from small towns in the province. St. Paul's is a Catholic teaching hospital in the heart of the city and in those days there was a nun supervisor on each floor.She lived in a residence attached to the hospital. In nurse's training Pat was very popular, as she didn't hold back and kept all in stitches of merriment. On graduating in 1966, the class had a police escort to the graduation ceremony, donned in starch bibs and nurse's cap with ecstatic grins on their faces. Pat attended class reunions every five years.Pat was a true blue Canadian and would come and go as she was determined to make sure her Canadian accent didn't drift too far.



Soon after graduation Pat took herself down to San Francisco in 1967 where she happily resided from then on. In San Francisco Pat became an avid practitioner of Tai Chi.A student of Mr. Hubert Lui, she attended annual Tai Chi reunions in Michigan, Oregon and Washington. Every Wednesday and Saturday for 35 years, she attended practice with her friends from Cloud Hands West. At the semi-annual retreats and talent nights, she was known as Pat the all Powerful and developed her stand up act. Pat was a regular sun worshipper at Baker Beach and attended the very first Burning Man held on the beach with her dog Kalu.



After a stint at St. Mary's Hospital, Pat began working at Mt. Zion. She became the Union Rep. for her group. During the 1980's, Pat was a respected oncology nurse at Mt. ZionHospital. In the mid 1990's, the UCSF Breast Care Center sought her outand she became a pioneer oncology phone triage nurse and patient educator.Pat continued her nursing career at UCSF through 2014. Over decades, inevery setting, cancer patients highly valued her advice and felt safe in her care.Because of her selfless devotion to her patients, she was presented with the Daisy Award.Colleagues counted on her, respected her and loved her infectious smile andgreat heart.



Pat traveled the world and particularly enjoyed her trips to India, the Galapagos and the Amazon jungle.



Our sincere gratitude to all who cared for and visited Pat during her illness, including Marlene Rice, (Salt Spring Island) Barbara Block (New York), and Chris Boehms (Missouri), Kathy Duffy and Greg Lyon (SF) and Dr. Andrew Ko, Anna Ong, RN and Sheila Lindsay, NP of UCSF.





A Celebration of Pat's Life will be held on July 13, 2019 from 1pm-4pm atSunnyside Conservancy,

236 Monterey Blvd. in San Francisco.



Donations in Pat's name may be made to:

"UCSF Foundation" with

"UCSF Andrew Ko Pancreas Cancer Research Fund - B2098" noted on the memo line.

Please send donations in memory of Patricia Kearns to:

UCSF,PO Box 45339,San Francisco, CA 94145-0339





