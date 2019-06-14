Patricia C. Kearns Pat Kearns, oncology nurse, Tai Chi practitioner, world traveler and devoted friend, passed away peacefully in San Francisco on May 31, 2019 after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 75.



Pat was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada to Mark and Agnes Kearns on August 24, 1943. She was raised in Vancouver, British Columbia and graduated from St. Paul's Hospital as an RN in 1966. Pat's mother was also an RN. In 1967, Pat moved to San Francisco. She was a regular sun worshiper at Baker Beach and, with her dog Kalu, attended the very first Burning Man held on the beach.



In San Francisco, Pat specialized in oncology at Mt. Zion Hospital and UCSF Breast Cancer Center. Cancer patients valued her advice and felt safe in her care. Colleagues counted on her and loved her infectious smile and great heart. Because of her selfless devotion to her patients, she was presented with the Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses.



Pat was a cherished member of her Tai Chi Family, Cloud Hands West, for 35 years. She was famous for her sense of humor. As she once said, she took Tai Chi seriously, but she never took herself seriously, and her acts at Cloud Hands talent shows were hilarious.



At her bedside, Pat was encircled by her loving sister, Helen Graber, friend and caregiver, Nancy DeStefanis, Marlene Rice, Nora Privitera, and many Tai Chi friends from near and far.



She is survived by her sisters, Madeleine and Helen (Al); her nieces, Leslie (Terry), Sheryl, and Kristine (James), and nephew, Mark (Karen); great and great-great nieces and nephews; and cousins Joyanne Sissom of Sacramento and Lionel Kearns of Vancouver.



Our sincere gratitude to all who cared for and visited Pat during her illness, with a special thank-you to her UCSF medical team, Dr. Andrew Ko, Anna Ong, RN and Sheila Lindsay, NP.



A Celebration of Pat's Life will be held on Sat., July 13, 2019 from 1pm-4pm at Sunnyside Conservatory, 236 Monterey Blvd. (Baden St.) in San Francisco. For information, please write Nancy: [email protected] or call 415-205-0776.



Donations in Patricia Kearns' name may be made to: UCSF Foundation, PO Box 45339 San Francisco, CA 94145-0339. Please note "UCSF Andrew Ko Pancreas Cancer Research Fund - B2098" on the memo line.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary