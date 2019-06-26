Services Duggan's Serra Mortuary 500 Westlake Avenue Daly City , CA 94014 650-756-4500 Resources More Obituaries for Patricia Lawson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patricia Lawson

Obituary Condolences Patricia Anne Lawson Patricia Anne Lawson, aged 90, passed away peacefully on June 16th, 2019. She spent 68 wonderful years married to Lawrence Rodney Lawson. She is survived by her sister Barbara Mallen (John), her 5 children Dan (Laurie), Mike, Nancy Washmera (deceased) (Ray), Lori Frischerz (Greg), and Lawrence "Buzz" (Anne); 12 grandchildren, Ryan Lawson, Chrystine Villarreal (Carlos), Kathryn Conti (Matt), Mikey Lawson (Danielle), Lisa Backes (Ben), Nick Lawson, Tony Washmera (Nancy), Angela Gibbs (Matt) , Tricia Lusby (Kevin), Danny Lawson, Devin Lawson, and Kelli Lawson; 11 great grandchildren, Carlitos, Joaquin, Danny, and Emiliano Villarreal; Declan, and Delaney Conti; Harper, and Hunter Lawson; Clara Backes; Dylan, Taylor, and Kyle Washmera; Nikki Gibbs and many nieces and nephews.

Born and raised in the Sunset District of San Francisco, Patsy attended St. Anne's grammar school and Presentation High School. Of German and Irish heritage from a large Catholic family, she recalled with fond memories her visits to her grandparents, the Ebner's who resided in one of the world-renowned Painted Ladies homes on Steiner Street. For a few years, her family moved to San Jose. Patsy loved living in their beautiful Victorian when San Jose was still fruit orchards for as far as the eye could see.

She worked tirelessly and lovingly raising 5 children, always present at home to create a safe and supportive environment. As her children's schedules varied during high school and college years, there was always a meal awaiting when they returned in the evening. She cherished the weekly visits of her father-in-law, Ambrose Lawson as they would talk for hours about family and friends. She adored all children, loved being a mother, and may have rused her husband into having a few more than he expected.

After all of her children were independent, she dedicated 17 years of service to public school children at Clarendon and Glen Park Schools. She had a soft spot for the rebellious and challenging students and often took them under her wings. During these years Patsy also spent countless hours caring for and spoiling her grandkids.

Patsy was happiest being at home or at the Russian River. She spent most of her childhood summers at Rio Nido, a peaceful and beautiful place, tucked back in the redwood canyons of Canyon 7 and then later in her life on Mount Jackson Road. She took pride in the house her father built in Canyon 7 and in being called a "River Rat". She was truly at peace and happy at the River. She loved having her children and their friends dropping by to talk and eat whether it be in the City or at the River. On many occasions her children's friends would come alone just to visit and talk with Pat. Patsy's children, grandchildren and dog Maggie were the pride and joy in her life. The legacy of Patsy's kind spirit, passion for children, mischievous nature and love for SF Giants will live on through them.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday July 9th, 2019 11am at St. Brendan Catholic Church, 234 Ulloa St., San Francisco, CA 94127, arrangements handled by Duggan's Serra Mortuary, Daly City. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to Mission Hospice of San Mateo.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries