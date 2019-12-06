|
|
Patricia LazarakisPatricia Lazarakis, a lifelong resident of San Francisco, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2019 at the age of 93. She was a member of the local Greek community and proud of her Hellenic heritage. Beloved daughter of the late John & Eugenia Lazarakis and sister to the late Gus and Sam Lazarakis. Patricia graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy and worked at her father's candy store in the Mission. She later joined Macy's and worked as a sales clerk at the Union Square location for over 35 years. She is survived by two sisters-in-law and eight nephews and nieces.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11am Greek Orthodox Memorial Park Chapel, 1148 El Camino Real, Colma. Interment to follow.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019