|
|
Patricia Anne MattsonPatricia Anne Mattson, age 93, passed away on January 6, 2020 in Auburn, CA.
Pat grew up in San Francisco attending Francis Scott Key School and Polytechnic HS. During WWII the family moved to New Orleans where Pat graduated from Metaire HS. After graduation she returned to San Francisco on her own and attended UC Berkeley where she earned her degree in Math.
She met her future husband, Robert Mattson, at a USO dance in Berkeley. They married in 1947, settled in Daly City and raised 4 sons. Their marriage spanned 50 years.
She attended S.F. State and earned her teaching credential. She went on to teach for more than 30 years in Daly City at Olympia Elementary and Ben Franklin Junior High. They moved to Redwood City and then to Manteca.
She was a founding member of both the Broadmoor Presbyterian Church and later the Manteca Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of Eastern Star and Orange Lodges.
She is survived by her four sons; Al, Dennis, Brian, Kevin; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents Howard & Annie Morton, and her siblings Joan Nance and David Morton. A Celebration of Life will be held 2/15/20 in Auburn. Private burial will be at San Joaquin National Cemetery.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020