Patricia Ann McCarthy March 2, 1940 - April 24, 2019 Patricia Ann McCarthy, a native of San Francisco, passed from this life on April 24th, 2019.



Pat is survived by her cousin Judy Sherman, Judy's husband Rob and their sons Brian and Kevin as well as numerous cousins in Ireland.



Pat enjoyed travelling abroad, especially exploring her roots among the clover in Ireland. She referred to her parents, Daniel and Mary as "courageous and fearless." Pat was very close to her sister Mary who predeceased her. Pat was grateful to her parents for providing her a Catholic upbringing.



As everyone who knew Pat would attest, she was the consummate friend, generous, strong-hearted and always there for you with a warm smile. Pat was also a proud fan of Bay Area sports teams - the Giants and the Warriors. She was happy to wear the team's hats, pins and jerseys!



One of her parting wishes was for family and friends to know…"I had a good life!"



A memorial mass in her honor will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Star of the Sea Church, 4420 Geary Blvd., San Francisco.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 19 to May 26, 2019