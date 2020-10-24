1/1
Patricia McKeown
Patricia Jean McKeown
November 29, 1938 - October 19, 2020
Pat was born and raised in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood. She married her husband John in 1972 in San Francisco, raising their daughter Kathy in their Miraloma Park home. She provided a loving, festive home always having special touches for the holidays and celebrations. Pat worked many years as a technician at UCSF hospital.

Pat was a good friend to people and was always willing to lend an ear or get them laughing with her deadpan humor. Pat also had a generous heart, helping people when they were in need. She was a devoted wife, taking care of her husband John while he suffered multiple health problems.

Pat doted on her three granddaughters. She moved to Omaha to be with Kathy and her family in 2019 while she had her chemotherapy. It was in Omaha where her Catholic faith was strengthened; she prayed her daily rosary and visited the adoration chapel.

Pat passed away after battling lung cancer with her daughter Kathy at her side, in Omaha.

Preceded in death by her husband John Joseph McKeown and sister Maureen. Survived by her twin brother Michael, sister Julie, daughter Kathy (Ryan) and her three granddaughters Eithne, Caoilinn, and Clare.
Private graveside service at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
