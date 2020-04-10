|
Patricia Ann Mengel
January 7, 1934 – March 24, 2020"Be sure not to miss the Thorne Rooms" was what Patricia always advised anyone planning a visit to Chicago. While growing up, she had taken art classes at the Art Institute and had spent her lunch breaks in the museum's basement looking at the bread-box-sized models of European and American interiors, complete with doll-sized furniture, doorways, and light fixtures.
Patricia Mengel died at her home in Berkeley on Tuesday, March 24. She will be remembered as a creative spirit who lived a life of integrity, with a commitment to solid craft wedded with beauty and enjoyment.
Born in Ames, Iowa, on January 7, 1934, Patricia was the second child of William and Frances Jennings. When she was about four, her father took a job at Western Electric in Chicago, and the family moved to the suburb of Berwyn, where she grew up with her older brother Bill and younger sister Carol. It was an artistic household; her parents were weavers and collected regional textiles.
After graduating from Simmons College in 1955 with a BS from the Prince School of Retailing, she worked as a millinery buyer in New York. She described the two years that she lived with her college roommate in Manhattan as an adventurous time. On her way home from work, she'd regularly make detours to the Met or a Broadway theater, where you could buy a ticket just before curtain. She took weaving lessons with Dorothy Liebes, a well-known textile designer. After receiving her Master of Fine Arts in Textiles and Weaving from the Cranbrook Academy of Art, she returned to New York to work for Liebes as a rug designer.
The next chapter of her life was of the international sort: in 1959, she received a graduate study grant from the Department of State to study weaving in Antigua, Guatemala. While there, she explored indigenous weaving and yarn-dyeing techniques. She established her studio and visited local factories to observe their methods. At the culmination of her year-long stay, she exhibited the textiles she made.
Patricia often recounted her life in Guatemala. In particular, she described her fondness for the people, the pensiones where she lived, and the lifelong friends she made, many of whom were fellow grant recipients in other fields.
Patricia's greatest Guatemalan adventure, though, proved to be the life-changing one: she met her soon-to-be husband John Mengel. John, a native of Toledo, Ohio, had been traveling through Latin America. He met Pat by chance in July of that year, when he rented a room in the Guatemala City pensión where she and the other students were staying. He'd secured a six-month contract working as a chemist. Over the Thanksgiving holiday, they set out for a day trip to Rio Dulce on the country's eastern coast, which turned into several days; by the time they returned to the pensión, their friends thought they'd eloped.
By July of 1960, Pat and John had decided to get married for real. Guatemala had just begun its brutal civil war, and John left for Venezuela in search of work. His luck held out, and he found a position in another lab developing soft drinks and ice cream. Pat quickly pulled together plans to join him, but that same month, Venezuela's President Betancourt survived an assassination attempt, and in the political turmoil that followed, she had difficulty obtaining a Venezuelan visa. Fortunately, and after some delays, she secured the right to travel to the country. John and Pat's civil ceremony took place in Caracas on July 15th, 1960.
The couple returned to the U.S. on New Year's Day in 1961. They moved to San Francisco, then the following year, settled permanently in Berkeley, where they raised their two daughters, Wendy and Karen. The girls' friends noticed that Pat was always creating something. One remembered the mounds of smelly wool dropped off on the porch, waiting to be cleaned, and often found the kitchen steaming from boiling pots of mysterious and fragrant liquid used to dye the wool. They learned that boiling onion skins made yellow dye. She taught them how to make a drop spindle using a potato, spin wool with it, and weave the yarn into cloth on a homemade cardboard loom. As Karen's childhood friend, also named Karen, fondly remembers, "I can't tell you how many times in my adult life I have thought of her…her creativity and entrepreneurial spirit. She made me feel so capable."
While volunteering for her daughters' elementary school, Pat befriended Gail Reed and Peggy Bowen. The two mothers were artists too, and in 1973 the trio opened Ms. McPhyzz, a toy store on Solano Avenue in Albany. Pat sold homemade croissants to raise her share of the initial expenses. The shop carried handmade toys, dolls, dollhouses, and miniatures. The Berkeley Daily Gazette described the shop as looking "as though Santa's elves had done all their careful and imaginative work, and then left it there to travel the world to find out for Santa what every child would like." The business partners did all of the wallpapering, shelving, and decor themselves. "Husbands were supportive," the Gazette noted, "but the women did the work."
In the shop, she lined a wall with shadowboxes like the ones she had admired so many years earlier, in Chicago. Viewed from close up, her miniature rooms looked just like life-sized interiors.
Pat also built custom dollhouses, teaching herself how to wire them for lighting and create custom finishes like parquet floors, stucco, and roof tiles. She eventually developed a series of workshops to teach her customers her techniques. Pat and her partners cultivated long-term relationships with many local craftspeople, and Ms. McPhyzz became a kind of artistic home for many.
Pat kept the store running—at several locations and with a variety of business partners—for 25 years. By 1997, people who first came to her shop in the 1970s had started bringing in their own children, Pat told the Berkeley Monthly in March of that year. In the last few years of the shop, Pat ran the business with her dear friend Carolyn Rabun.
After retiring, Pat traveled internationally, attended the theater, played bridge, gardened, read, and did crossword puzzles. She could complete the Sunday New York Times crossword in an hour. She finished many more creative projects: furnished dollhouses for her four granddaughters and a chair she reupholstered last year.
Wendy's childhood friend Suzanne always noticed her "very fine, exacting tastes for film and theatre, and her artistry also flowed into gourmet food, wine and delicate desserts. There was no meal that was more delicious or cultured than Christmas dinner at Pat and John's house."
Pat once taught her nephew Carl how to order at restaurants. "I often tell my students what she told me. 'The first time you go to a restaurant, order the thing you know you'll like if they cook it well. Then you can get more adventurous.' It's great advice, and probably not just about restaurants."
Pat was a natural curator, before "curation" was a thing. She gathered together what was perfectly ripe, beautifully crafted or powerfully expressed and shared it generously with others. Her niece Alison remembered that parcels with novel pans, unusual cookbooks or peculiar cooking implements would arrive for the holidays, with encouraging notes and instructions that really worked.
She deeply appreciated her family, friends and community, and gave the best that she found in life to them. She is survived by her loving husband John, her daughters and their spouses Wendy and Oswaldo Robelo and Karen and Stéphane Saux, siblings Bill Jennings and Carol Forsman and their families, and granddaughters Ashley Robelo, Nicole Robelo, Frances Saux, and Juliette Saux. Many others will remember and miss her.
There will be no memorial service. The family has designated Berkeley Repertory Theatre for contributions in Patricia's memory.