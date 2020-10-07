Patricia Mullin

Patricia Lu Mullin
August 13,1930 - October 5, 2020
Patricia Lu Mullin was born August 13, 1930 (San Francisco) to Mildred Wray Mullin and Hugh Patrick Mullin, Jr. Pat passed away at her home in Santa Cruz from cardiac arrest. She is survived by her sister, Linda Wray Mock (Albert). Her brother, Hugh Patrick Mullin, III predeceased her. She was also Auntie Pat to the Robert Sayles family, a loving relationship that began when Judy Sayles and Pat were roommates at Cal. Her third family consisted of dear lifelong friends, Sarah Troy, Marilyn Cooper, and Betty Lou Cooper. They traveled, hiked, spent holidays together and cheered one another on - they were all professional women during a time of great change in the workplace.
Pat joined IBM in the late 50's as a System Service Representative. It was a time when women were expected to wear hats and carry gloves when calling on an IBM customer, and at that time there were no female Sales Representatives. Pat advanced to Systems Engineer, Systems Engineering Manager, Sales Representative and ultimately to Marketing Manager; her unit consisting of both Sales Representatives and Systems Engineers.
Pat loved to travel, and she traveled the world. Highlights included a 6 month tour of Latin America and an African safari. However, her all time favorite was a trip to Antartica on a retired Russian ice cutter when she was in her 60's. Each year included an annual summer trip to UC's Camp Blue with the Sayles clan and trips to the Sierras each spring and fall with friends to hike and kick back.
When at home, she was a regular attendee at the SF Opera and Symphony. She was a voracious reader, passionate about all things political and historical, and a champion of women's rights, social justice, and protecting the environment. She also loved to entertain and was famous for her wonderful dinners with beautiful table settings and menus often based on Julia Child's recipes.
She was gregarious, adventurous, and generous to a fault.
Her memory will burn bright as she was truly beloved by all her friends and families.
We suggest that donations in Pat's honor be made to the SPCA or Doctors Without Borders
.