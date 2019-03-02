Home

Patricia J. O'Keefe

April 20, 1929 - March 1, 2019

Patricia (Patty) Jakle O'Keefe, age 89, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019. She is survived by her husband John C. O'Keefe, her children Maureen, Marcy and Kelley, her sister Mary Kowalski, nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Patty was greatly loved by family and friends who appreciated her zest for life, wisdom and strong convictions. A rosary at Spangler Mortuary Chapel in Los Altos will be held on Friday March 8 at 7pm and a funeral mass at St. William Church in Los Altos on Saturday March 9 at 11am.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2019
