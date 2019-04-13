Patricia "Pakelekia" Ong Patricia "Pakelekia" Ong, 80, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2019. Growing up in Hawaii, she worked her way through college as a hula dancing flight attendant for Aloha Airlines and at Dole canneries. She graduated from Columbia University with a master's degree in teaching.



She moved to California to teach where she met and married Felix Ong. They eventually settled in San Francisco Bay Area along with Felix's son, Chris, and had two daughters. She is survived by her sister, Priscilla (John), brother, Stephen, and children, Chris Ong (Michelle), Cheryl James (Michael) and Leslie (Mark). She leaves behind 8 grandchildren (Nicholas, Natalie, Dean, Mikayla, Kailee, Aidan, Maia, Caidyn), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Having the heart to help others less fortunate, she was a preschool teacher at Turnbull Elementary working with underprivileged children until she retired. Pat truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures - chatting with friends and family, and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved playing Mahjong, Las Vegas slots and crossword puzzles. Pat loved anything Hawaiian including food, hula and music. She even performed hula at Chris and Michelle's wedding. Pat had an uncanny ability to positively reach others. As a Breast Cancer survivor, she was the epitome of strength and perseverance. Pat will be remembered as a selfless, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister who always sacrificed her needs for others.



In lieu of flowers, the family prefers any remembrances be made for Parkinson's Research.

