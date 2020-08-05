1/1
Patricia Parson
Patricia Marie Person
August 11, 1930 - July 31, 2020
Patricia Marie (Loftus) Parson passed away peacefully on the morning of July 31, 2020. Pat was born in Minneapolis on August 11, 1930, to Louis and Pauline Loftus. Pat and her family moved to San Francisco when she was a child. Pat attended Presentation High School and St. Mary's Nursing College. She was a dedicated nurse at Laguna Honda Hospital for 35 years. She was a long-time parishioner and Eucharistic Minister at St. Finn Barr Church. Most of all, she was a loving wife and mother to her five daughters.
Pat and Dick enjoyed traveling and would put the girls in the station wagon and drive to see sights in California and neighboring states and countries. After raising their family, they traveled extensively visiting many countries and enjoyed meeting people from different places.
Beloved wife of the late Richard Parson. Loving mother to her children Cathy Bowes, Karen O'Reilly (Desmond), Terry Picchi (Ron), Patty Burks (Lance) and the late Susan Kurpinsky. Caring grandma to Jenny Bowes (Julian Sanderson), Amy Bowes, Katie O'Reilly, Liam O'Reilly, Julia Dunne (John), and Joey Picchi. Great grandma to Jojo Sanderson. Pat's sister, Carol, predeceased her.
Thanks to everyone at Nazareth House for the excellent care she received in the later years of her life. A proper Irish Catholic celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Finn Barr School, 419 Hearst Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94112.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
