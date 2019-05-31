Patricia (nee Gallagher) Rock Devencenzi Passed away peacefully in her home in Santa Rosa May 27, 2019. Survived by her sons Ron Rock (Mary), Michael Rock (Connie), and the late Stephen Rock. Adored grandmother of Máire Rock. Beloved wife of the late Tony Devencenzi. Loving sister of Sr. Mary Timothy Gallagher R.S.M. and Dan Gallagher (Jacki). Loving aunt of Danny and Matt Gallagher. Favorite cousin of the whole family.



Alumna of St. Cecilia's and Mercy High School San Francisco. A long-time resident of Sonoma County. Respected teacher at St. Eugene's School. Former Playground Program Director Santa Rosa Park and Recreation. Retired insurance broker from Ellingson & Jones and ABD. Member of the Women's B.N.I. Member of the Finance Council St. James Parish. Member of Team Hospice.



Pat's one great love was sports. From her early childhood, and well into her retirement years, sports played a key role. It really did not matter what the sport was, Pat was going to watch it, critique it, coach it, and shout for it. Her passion was coaching children, and many received valued coaching advice from her during her years at St. Eugene's. She continued supporting her passion with her granddaughter Máire during all her sporting events. Sunday afternoons will now be much quieter during 49er season.



Friends are invited to a celebration of life memorial Mass on Saturday June 8th at 11:00am at St. Rose Catholic Church, 398 10th St., Santa Rosa. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Memorial Hospice of Santa Rosa for the outstanding care she was given, or The Angel Fund of Mercy High School Burlingame, 2750 Adeline Drive, Burlingame, Ca 94010, or your .







Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary