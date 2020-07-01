1/
Patricia Sailor
Patricia Annette Leiahi Sailor

Born January 17, 1961 and entered into Heaven June 20, 2020
Patti was born and raised in San Francisco, CA. She attended St. Emydius elementary and graduated from Balboa High School in 1979. Patti married her beloved husband Ron in 1987, making their home in Manteca, CA for many years, before moving to Kauai, Hawaii where she opened her photography studio.
Patti loved Polynesian music and dance. She was a talented Hula Dancer, and later became a Drummer and Artistic Director for Te Vahine Parau Te Fa'aite of Kauai. She later returned to San Francisco and joined Center Stage Live, sharing her love of Karaoke and entertaining all over the Bay Area. She was a creative at heart and enjoyed hand making crafts and gifts for loved ones.
Patti is preceded in death by her parents Rudy & Florita Valuroso, brother Glenn P. Valuroso, husband Ronald Sailor, and step-daughter Kelly. She is survived by her sister Pamela (Ruben) Herrera, step-son Kevin (Julie) Sailor, partner Gus Ramil, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, god-children, friends, and colleagues.
Services will be privately attended by Family at Duggan's Serra Mortuary.




Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
