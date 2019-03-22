Patricia Lynne (Malone, Van Tassell) Schulz Pat was born October 13, 1945 in Muskogee, Oklahoma to Forrest and Martha Malone and passed away February 9, 2019. She grew up in the Sunset, raised her family in Daly City and for the last 21 years happily called Guerneville "The River" her home. She loved socializing and tanning at the Rio Nido pool. She worked for the Emporium and later as a travel agent and traveled to places such as, Italy, Ireland, Holland, Hawaii and Mexico. She loved decorating for all holidays, cooking family meals and everyone was always welcome. She has been fortunate to be in the same circle of friends for 40+ years. She was always a very generous person and loved to find just the right gift. Giving and taking care of others is what she will be remembered for. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob and her son Marc and is survived by her son Scott (Myra), daughter Tina (Julie) and grandchildren: Katrina, Drew, Angie, Emily and RJ.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 31 at the Elks Lodge, 920 Stonegate Dr, South San Francisco at Noon.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019