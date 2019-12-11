|
Patricia (Patsy) Martin Seidler
June 2, 1928 - Nov 24, 2019Patricia Martin Hately Seidler, known to everyone as Patsy, passed away peacefully on November 24th, 2019.
Patsy was born in San Francisco to Charles Oelrich Martin and Caroline Madison Martin.
She was predeceased by her younger sister, Carita Larsen.
Patsy was the wife of the late Dr. Francis Seidler, law professor.
Patsy is survived by her three daughters, Elenore Prugh (Clayton), Elizabeth Cleveland (Charles), and Jennifer Ash (Martin), her three step children, Caroline Valls, Christopher Seidler, and John Seidler, and her six grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Patsy was an entrepreneur, starting "Monkey Business," one of the first women's fashion and accessory boutiques in San Francisco. She then moved with her husband, Peter Hately, to Europe where she had their third child and "many adventures and lots of fun!" While in Europe, she started an import business. She later returned to San Francisco with her husband, Francis Seidler. She took up painting and started to sell her paintings in galleries nationally. Each summer the Seidlers returned to Europe to see the children, and Patsy continued to paint the French countryside.
Her paintings hang proudly in the homes of her children and most of her friends. She was always a generous artist.
Patsy was an explorer of life with a "can do" attitude. She enjoyed her life to the fullest, and was an avid volunteer. One of her fondest memories was organizing her volunteer team to entertain the Queen of England.
She was one of the first women to be admitted to the San Francisco Golf club, and the first woman to sit on the board of the Society of California Pioneers.
Patsy loved to be surrounded by her friends and activities. The Christmas season was her favorite time of year. She loved to decorate the house and fill her home with friends and family.
In her later years, she spent many happy moments playing bridge with her friends and dominos with her children (usually winning), and continued playing until the last days of her life.
A service will be held at Grace Cathedral on December 19th 2019
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019