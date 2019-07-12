Patricia Simmons June 18, 1927-July 9-2019 Patricia Gregory-McKeegan-Simmons-KiIgalIin passed away of natural causes on July 9, 2019, in Napa, California.

Pat was born in San Francisco on June 18, 1927, to Jean and M.R. Gregory. She had a younger sister, Joan Gregory Copsey. She attended Sunnyside Grammar School, Aptos Junior High School and graduated from Lowell High School in San Francisco.

While attending the College of the Pacific in Stockton, she met Tom McKeegan and in 1948 they married. During their 24 years in Stockton, they had three children: Marsha Haydel (Douglas), Janet Short (Tucker) and Greg McKeegan (Ellen).

In 1974, she was briefly married to restaurateur and Pier 39 developer, Warren Simmons.

She owned Vannelli's Restaurant on Pier 39 for 17 years in partnership with Janet and Tucker Short. During this time she served on the board of the San Francisco Restaurant Association.

She is survived by her loving husband Anthony "Tony" Kilgallin of Napa. She is also survived by her three children and seven grandchildren and their spouses, ten great-grandchildren (with another on the way), and a niece and nephew, Lori Chavez (Elias) and Jeff Copsey (Jill).

She was the matriarch of the family and the grandchildren adored her and christened her "Gogo". She started a 40 year-old family tradition of having a reunion every fall in the Monterey Bay Area. She had a wonderful life in Stockton, San Francisco and Napa...and she always enjoyed a hot bridge hand and a cold martini. She enhanced the lives of all she met and knew. And, she will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered for her warmth and humor, and for her loving relationship with her husband Tony.

As per her request, her memorial service will be a private family gathering. Any memorial gifts may be sent to the Scleroderma Foundation in honor of her sister, Joan Copsey.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 14, 2019