Patricia Ethel Valentine It is with great sadness that the family of Patricia Ethel Valentine announces her passing after a brief illness on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the age of 66.

A native of San Francisco and raised in the Bernal Heights Mission District, Patricia was the Region 9 Administrative Officer of the Federal Transit Administration for over 40 years. Patricia loved good food and enjoyed socializing with her family and friends. She had a wonderful sense of humor, a generous heart and a warm smile.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Antonio and Menarda Valentine and her brother David. She is survived by her brothers Samuel (Lorna) and Leland, her cherished niece Karen (Sean), nephews Samuel, Lance, Luke, David, and her adored grandniece and nephew Kyla and Kingston, as well as numerous extended family, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Friends may visit Thursday, June 27th from 4pm to 9pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave. in Daly City where a Vigil Service will begin at 7pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church, 3215 Cesar Chavez in San Francisco. Interment at Skylawn Memorial Park.









Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary