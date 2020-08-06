Dr. Patricia Waldron, M.D.



Dr. Patricia Waldron, M.D, passed away on July 23, 2020. Born July 13, 1940 to Virginia (DeWolfe) and Red Waldron. Raised in San Francisco (Lincoln High, '57), graduate of San Francisco State and UCSF Medical School (Class of '67). Long time Emergency Room physician at Walnut Creek Kaiser.

Her beloved husband of fifty years, Lyman Herrick Wilbur passed away peacefully at home on August 29, 2016. Born April 7, 1936 to Dr. Leonard Wilbur and Jean (Spaulding) Wilbur in Taigu, China, raised in San Francisco (Lowell High, '54), longtime teacher in the San Ramon Valley They are survived by their children Christopher Wilbur and Laurel (Joseph) Spallone, and two cherished granddaughters. Also survived by Lyman's brother Bruce Wilbur and Dr. Aimy Taniguchi, Lyman's sister Ruth Wilbur McCormack, sister-in-law Susan Waldron, nieces Dr. Faith McCormack and Bethany (Brian) Ojalvo, and nephews Bill and Bruce McCormack. Preceded in death by their brother-in-law, LCDR William E. McCormack (Ruth) and Pat's brother David Waldron (Susan).

Lyman loved cars, music, travel, and had an endless capacity for learning and teaching. Pat loved her books (especially sci-fi), scrabble, and was always quick with her acerbic wit. Lyman's rebellious and bohemian lifestyle perfectly complemented Pat's quest for knowledge and all things eclectic. They both loved to travel with their long-time friends, especially to Echo Summit, Carmel, Ashland, and anywhere new and adventurous. For over 60 years they continued regular lunches with their dear friends from Lincoln High. Together they touched many lives and will be sorely missed.





