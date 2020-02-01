|
|
Patricia Karlene Wallace
July 9, 1940 – December 30, 2019Patricia Karlene Wallace, a resident of Foster City, passed away at Peninsula Hospital in Burlingame on December 30, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was 79. She is survived by her loving husband of fifty years, Ronald Wallace, of Foster City. Two sons: Scott Wallace, his wife Autumn, grandchildren Scotland and Emelia of El Dorado Hills, CA; and, Kirk Wallace, wife Marianne, and grandchildren Olivia, Ava and twins Cole and Lucy of Foster City. She was predeceased by her parents, Henry and Eva Holmlund, and a brother, James Holmlund.
Pat was born and raised in San Francisco, went to Lincoln High School, attended North Park College in Chicago, Ill., before graduating from SF State University. She taught Home Economics at three SF middle schools - she was a wonderful teacher and later a tutor for local high school students. She was married in Honolulu, Hawaii on March 29, 1969 at Kawaiahao Church by the renowned Reverend Abraham Akaka to Ronald Wallace.…both sons were baptized there later by Rev. Akaka. She just celebrated 50 years of a wonderful marriage. She loved Hawaii and visited many times over the years. Pat enjoyed her Swedish heritage - cooking Swedish cookies and meatballs, and decorating with Swedish copper and all things Swedish, like Dala Horses. She lived in Foster City for over 39 years raising her two sons there and enjoying the waterfront location of her home...with a boat, Braveheart III, docked in the backyard. Loved going on cruises on the Foster City lagoon at Sunset! And, the wildlife was a joy for her…..ducks, egrets, Canadian geese, doves! Loved entertaining…Christmas parties a specialty. She cherished the summers she spent at Mission Springs in the Santa Cruz mountains, first with her family, and later with her sons and Mom. Beginning in 2003, she traveled the world for 14 years to almost every place on this beautiful planet…many cruises to every continent. Amazing places….from the Pyramids to the Great Wall, Panama and Suez Canals, Jerusalem, Antarctica, Rio, Sydney, Venice, Norway Fjords, Rome, Paris, Mumbai, Tahiti, Dubai…and Scotland and Sweden! But most of all, she was an absolutely great wife, mother and grandmother Nana. So always devoted to her family…loving, caring, nurturing, teaching, and laughing always. She will be sorely missed, but her great memories remain. Pat's last few years were difficult, and she said for a long time that she wanted to go "home." On December 30, she decided that she would leave her struggles behind and she went "home" to a better place. The family is at peace with this! The family will have a private Memorial Service to say goodbye to our beloved Pat, and then lovingly scatter her ashes in the Pacific Ocean outside the Golden Gate Bridge where she will join her Mom and Dad there on her birthday, July 9….a fitting resting place for a San Francisco girl!
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020