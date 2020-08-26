1/
Sister Patricia Williams RSM
Sister Patricia Williams, RSM

Sister Patricia Williams died on August 18, 2020 at the age of 84 at Mercy Retirement Center in Oakland. Born in Los Angeles in 1936, she was the youngest of eight children of Raphael and Josephine Morrissey Williams. While attending Bishop Conaty High School in Los Angeles, she came to know the Sisters of Mercy. Feeling a strong call to religious life, she entered the community in 1955 and professed vows in 1958, taking the religious name Sister Raphael Marie.


Her studies included a BA and a teaching credential from the College of Our Lady of Mercy. For twenty years she taught primary grades and was religion coordinator in elementary schools in Oakland, San Francisco and Bakersfield. Her own undiagnosed vision problems in early childhood made her especially sensitive to the needs of children who had difficulty reading.


After earning certification in clinical pastoral education in 1980 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Albuquerque, Sister Patricia served as a chaplain at St. Francis Hospital in Linwood, and later in hospice and home care agencies. She also worked in administration and advocacy with Mercy Housing and Catholic Charities. She further advanced her ministry skills with certification in acupressure.


Sister had a great love of animals and of all the beauties of nature, especially the ocean. She was a strong supporter of the well-being of both animals and the environment. She was known to be deeply reflective and concerned for the well-being of others. Especially in her retirement years, she used her gifts of easy conversation and playful humor to encourage and support those around her.


Sister Patricia is survived by a large extended family and her loving community of the Sisters of Mercy. She will be buried this week at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma. Other services will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, 2300 Adeline Drive, Burlingame, CA 94010.




Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
