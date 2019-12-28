|
Patrick Aherne
March 27, 1946 – December 26, 2019Dearly beloved husband for 51 years of Ann, beloved father of Patrick (Martina), Jim (Erica), Eileen Penny (Bertie), proud Dida of Erin & Aidan Aherne and Ronan & Sarah Penny; adored son of the late Daniel and Elizabeth (Daly) Aherne; dear brother of Cal, Betty, Dan, Mick, Tessie, Margaret, Bridget, Chris, Kate, Bill, and Hugo. Preceded in death by Mary, Josephine, Jack and Geraldine. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. A native of Drominargle, Newmarket, Co. Cork, Ireland.
Pat immigrated to San Francisco in 1964 where he met Ann, the love of his life, at a dance at St. John's. They were married in 1968 and together they raised their three children. Pat worked as a carpenter when he first came to America, but after a serious auto accident in 1977, he became the original Mr. Mom. Pat loved fixing things and always had some elaborate project to keep him busy. Pat loved his family and did not hesitate to show his affection. He was open-minded yet never afraid to share his opinion. Pat was a proud American citizen but also a proud Irishman. His passion for all things Irish made him a lifelong supporter of the GAA. He first played for his local team Boherbue. In San Francisco, he played for both Cork and Kerry and went on to coach the Shannon Rangers and the Sons of Boru. It was his dream to start youth Gaelic football in SF and he was a founding board member of the SFYGAA. He coached his children's teams and more recently coached his granddaughter's soccer team at St. Stephen's. He was his children's and grandchildren's biggest cheerleader in every facet of life.
Pat and Ann's door has always been open to members of the Irish community. He helped countless J1ers find work and places to stay, making many lifelong friends. Pat was a proud member and President of the Rebel Cork Benevolent Association. He was also a member of the UICC and the Kerry Club. The family would like to thank Dr. Remo Morelli, Dr. Carl Bricca and the nursing staff of St. Mary's for their care and kindness. Donations preferred to St. Anthony's dining room.
Friends may call Thursday, January 2nd after 6pm at St. Stephen's Church, 451 Eucalyptus Drive, San Francisco where the Vigil will be held at 7pm and are invited to attend the Funeral Mass Friday, January 3rd at 10am. Private committal at a later date.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019