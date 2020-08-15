Patrick Charles Doherty1929 - 2020Visionary computer scientist. Self-proclaimed curmudgeon. Full of outrageous opinions and unafraid to speak them. Sharp, sardonic wit. Stubborn as an old goat. Highly original and creative mind. Beloved.On May 23, 2020, Patrick returned to the cosmos from which he came at the age of 91. He left us in peace and comfort in his own home in San Carlos, independent until the very end, as he had always wanted. He is survived by his children, Glenn and Christine, his granddaughter, Harper, and his sister, Cathy.Patrick grew up in Missoula, Montana, with his parents, Charles and Clara, and two younger sisters, Cathy and Mary, all helping with his father's newspaper, the Missoula County Times. He graduated with honors from Montana State College at Bozeman with a B.S. in Engineering Physics, where he was also a champion of the rifle team. He spent two years in the Air Force, working as a project engineer for the Infrared Unit Technique Branch, then moved to California to study advanced mathematics at UC Berkeley. He started his professional career at Convair in San Diego, an aircraft/aerospace manufacturing company. An adventurer, Patrick traveled to places before they really opened up to the rest of the world, including Hong Kong as a young lad and then later to Saudi Arabia, where you could still get flogged for drinking. In 1961, he embarked on a year-long tour of the world and, to the surprise of everyone who thought he was a confirmed bachelor, returned home with a Swedish wife, Irma. They had three children together, Mark, Glenn and Christine, whom they raised in the San Francisco Bay Area. His advice to his children was to "find work that you love to do."Patrick was part of the very first generation of computer programmers before such a thing could even be studied. He used programming to solve mathematical problems that couldn't be solved by mathematical methods alone, bringing together elements of mathematics, physics, logic, visualization, and algorithmic trickery. He worked for defense contractors on such projects as the Saturn ICBMs and the Sidewinder missile program. After working for the war mongers, he joined the US Geological Survey and spent the next 30 years creating scientific applications for earth sciences. For the Trans Alaska Pipeline project, he programmed a way to analyze the melting and freezing of permafrost around a hot pipe, which ultimately led to the pipeline being raised above ground, likely preventing an ecological disaster across the Alaskan wilderness. Ahead of his time, he developed the first electronic communication tool for the USGS called CONTINUUM, long before email was widely available. Patrick was very proud of his career and described it like this, "My work, computer programming, was so rewarding, so motivating, that it seemed like I was paid, well, for having fun."Patrick enjoyed a long retirement "practicing the arts and studying the sciences" as he called it, reading, drawing, writing musical arrangements and playing the guitar. Never a performer, he played the acoustic guitar for himself because it made him happy. Without the time pressures of school or work, he was able to delve deeply into his favorite subjects, simply for the pleasure of his own mind. This past Christmas, he was excited and amazed to meet his new granddaughter, Harper, checking the last box in a long and colorful life.Patrick's philosophical view of the cosmos and the ultimate destiny of humankind:"We are all prisoners of our perceptions. Our perceptions tell us that we can influence the future, and that we are free to act. We are relatively free to act in ways that will bring us a favorable outcome. So we spend most of our lives working to improve our fortunes. As a practical matter, we have to act on our perceptions, even if those perceptions are not the whole truth. Who knows the whole truth? Nobody.But we can speculate about the whole truth. There are small hints in the known physics and the known mathematics. We can build a set of beliefs or opinions out of the small hints. Those beliefs are not established truths, but they can be plausible substitutes for ancient belief systems that no longer harmonize with contemporary knowledge.The hints say that the history of the cosmos repeats itself precisely every 60 billion years. The history begins and ends at the exact same place in event space, like a recorded musical composition that begins and ends on the same melody note, accompanied by the same harmonic.Each of us experiences a brief time slice of that recording, and each time, we experience exactly the same events. We have no knowledge or perception of any previous or successive cycles of the cosmic history. Each time slice is new and fresh to our perceptions. Taken together, those time slices, whether short or long, add up to an eternity. Eternity is what we are experiencing now."