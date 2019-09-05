|
Patrick W. Conlon
May 15, 1932 - August 21, 2019Patrick "Pat" Conlon, 87 of San Francisco passed away unexpectedly at his home on August 21, 2019. Born in Gilmore City, Iowa, in 1932, Pat was the 7th child of 10 to Cyril and Josephine Conlon. Graduating from High School in Humboldt, Iowa, he then served in the United States Navy, followed by employment as a civil service government employee in O'rleans, France and finally the Presidio of San Francisco upon his return to the United States.
Preceded in death by his parents Cyril & Josephine Conlon, siblings Joseph, Emmett, Margaret, Loretta, Cyril (Bud), Eugene, Bernard and Vincent, Pat is survived by his beloved sister Dorothy (Dotty) Ouimette, sisters-in-law Mary Rose (Gene), and Betty (Vince); 49 nieces and nephews and numerous great and great-great nieces & nephews. Pat is also survived by his partner Bryan Hoff, his friend and business partner George Loudis, and countless friends in the US and France.
A real estate agent for many years, in 1980 Pat purchased the Pilsner Inn on Church Street in San Francisco, a bar that will celebrate its 39th year in October, an event that Pat marked annually with an anniversary party at the bar. The Pilsner Inn was a leader in the SFGSL Softball League, with Pat playing 45 seasons before his retirement from playing in 2016, after being inducted into the NAGAA National Softball Hall of Fame in 2012; likewise, Pat bowled with the Tavern Guild and Wednesday Community Leagues as a member of the Pilsner Penguins. Pat's commitment to his community was demonstrated not only through his leadership, but his generosity, kindness, and his always-ready-to-help sense of responsibility. Accolades and awards acknowledge Pat's contribution to the life of the city he loved.
Another of his great loves was travelling; in fact, he and Bryan returned from Hawaii the night before Pat's death. He visited many countries, some numerous times, and returned to France annually to visit his friends, a trip that was scheduled for September. His joy in travel was matched only by his delight in hosting friends and family visiting San Francisco.
On Saturday, September 7th, a private mass for family will be held followed by a Celebration of Life open to everyone at the Pilsner Inn (225 Church St) from 2pm – 8pm, family will gather again in St. Peter, Minnesota on September 21st where Pat will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery between his parents. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Project Open Hand in Pat's name.
Their website is:
http://www.openhand.org/
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019