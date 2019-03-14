Patrick Enda Daly March 31, 1955 - March 8, 2019 Patrick "Enda" Daly passed unexpectedly on March 8th 2019 at the age of 63 Years.

Enda is survived by his beloved wife Cathie Daly of 38 years. He was an adoring father to Cody and Casey and father-in-law to Allison and Isaac. A loving grandfather of Isaac Patrick, Jacob Francis, Michael Ford and Calum Enda who was known to them as "Pop Pop" He was the loving brother and brother in-law of Brendan (Cindy) Daly, Mary (Pat) Power, Bernadette (Jim) Parr, Kathy Daly, Eileen Daly, Patty (Ron) Bianculli, Brigid Daly, Michael (Colleen) Daly and Chris (Vance) Del CarloHe was loved by his 23 nieces and nephews and 13 great nieces and nephews. He leaves behind many aunts, uncles and cousins here in the states as well as in Ireland, England and Australia. . Enda is preceded in death by his loving parents Brendan and Bridie Daly.

Enda was born on March 31st 1955 in San Francisco, California. Raised in Noe Valley he attended St. Paul's Grammar School and Sacred Heart High School where he played football for the Fighting Irish holding many records. He was employed by UPS for 27 years and retired with a perfect driving record.

As the patriarch of the family, Enda was gentle yet strong man with a voice of gold. He will be remembered as a generous and loving man who loved visiting and spending time in Hawaii with his family. As an avid golfer he played many rounds with his son, brothers and friends. He was a coach to his children and grand-children teaching them about sports and life.

He will be greatly missed, but shall never, ever be forgotten.

A memorial mass will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Valley and Church Sts., in San Francisco. All are invited, and welcomed to attend this celebration of Enda's life.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to .







