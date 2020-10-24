Patrick Davies

Patrick Michael 'Mike' Davies, PE, SE



Patrick Michael "Mike" Davies passed unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at his home in Novato, California.

He was born April 20, 1961, in Plattsburgh, N.Y., and moved with his family to Red Bluff, Calif., in 1965. He went to school in Red Bluff and graduated from Red Bluff High School in 1979 as a Lifetime Member of the California Scholarship Federation and was an exceptional athlete. He was an active member of CYO and participated in group trips around California, where he made many great friends.

Mike was a Little League All-Star in 1973 and also played Senior League and high school JV baseball. He played four years of football, two on the RBUHS varsity including their section championship team his senior year. He was also an outstanding wrestler and placed third at the Northern Section CIF Championships as a senior.

Mike went to college at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo and graduated with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering in 1984. He went to work at H.J. Brunnier Associates in downtown San Francisco as a structural engineer, and was certified as a licensed structural engineer, working on and designing buildings throughout California during his 36-year career. He eventually became the owner and president of the company and continued to work under the Brunnier mantle until his death. He also worked for Hohbach-Lewin in San Francisco from 2012 until his death. He was a member of the Rotary Club of San Francisco.

One of Mike's most notable structural engineering accomplishments was a residential home in Hillsborough, Calif. where he designed a dramatic 17-foot cantilever at the second story master bedroom, a "floating" walkway above the main living space. He also designed the window washing rig for the Bank of America World Headquarters in San Francisco, Calif. He was working on the Jackson Family Winery, Vérité Estate in Healdsburg, Calif. at the time of his death.

Mike had a great joy for life. He was thoughtful with his words and showed his love in everything he did. He loved to laugh. Mike could be easily recognized driving his bright red Chevy Avalanche. He loved music, sports, and spending quality time with his family, to whom he was always a rock of good sense and guidance. The world is a much sadder place with Mike gone.

Mike is survived by his three daughters, Sarah Davies, Erin Davies and Megan Davies of Novato, his mother Patricia Davies of Red Bluff, his brother Dave Davies of Chico, brother Pete Davies of Wolf Point, Mont. and his son CJ, and sister Elizabeth Mason and her husband John Mason of Novato and their three children, Jack Mason, Patrick Mason and Maura Mason.

He was predeceased by his father William "Bill" Davies.

Mike's family will never stop celebrating his life, and his presence will be felt every day.

The family wishes memorial contributions be made to Camp Mendocino, of the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco.







