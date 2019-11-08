|
|
Patrick Thomas DunphyPatrick Thomas Dunphy passed away peacefully, though unexpectedly, on November 5, 2019. Patrick was born at St. Mary's Hospital, London, UK to parents William Dunphy and Eliza (McCooey) Dunphy. He attended St. James at Spanish Place Catholic School and London's Printers College. He spent his summers with his cousins in Wales, traveled throughout Scotland and Ireland and made lifelong friends during his years working in hospitality in Agios Nikolaos, Crete. It is there in Crete that he met an Irish tourist from San Francisco, Roddy, who invited Patrick to venture to San Francisco. Patrick found his new home and a few years later, the love of his life and wife, Alicia, with whom he was happiest spending time together, traveling to Mexico, cruises to the Caribbean, Europe, and visits back to London and Crete. Patrick was known for his contagious laugh, hearty spirit, and generosity of self. He loved history and geography and was an avid Jeopardy follower. Patrick, a fervent Arsenal football aficionado, was the stalwart bartender of the Bay Area Gooners. He leaves us with many wonderful memories. Patrick is survived by his wife, Alicia, extended family, many cousins, nephews, nieces, and dear friends.
Friends may visit Thursday, November 14th from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, November 15th at 11:00 am at St. Cecilia's Church, 2555 17th Avenue, San Francisco. Donations may be made to Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019