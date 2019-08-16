Home

Patrick Joseph Faulknor

November 2 1956 - August 9, 2019

Patrick Joseph Faulknor died August 9, 2019. Patrick was born in San Francisco and spent his formative years on the Peninsula, going to school in Redwood City and attending Carlmont High School.

After a brief family move to Oklahoma City, Patrick returned to the Bay Area and joined the US Navy, traveled the world, eventually coming back to San Francisco. He then spent the next 42 years in the automobile business, winning many sales awards before joining the family business for the last 20 years.

Patrick loved fishing, motor sports (he was a crew chief for a 24 Hours of Lemons team) and anything mechanical. He had an engaging personality and was loved by many people from all walks of life.

He is survived by his mother, Mary, brothers, Michael (Joyce), Guy, and Jimmy (Robin) and sisters, Laure Zabek and Lucie, nephews Graham, Greg Zabek, Christopher and Michael and niece, Katie. He is proceeded in death by his father, Forrest and brother, Robert. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019
