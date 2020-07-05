Patrick Fitzgerald

Or Copy this URL to Share

Patrick Charles Fitzgerald

July 17, 1935 - June 30, 2020

Pat, 84, died peacefully in his sleep, survived by wife Suzzanne, offspring Michael, Karen, Kathryn, Patrick, nephew Marc; pre-deceased by sister Jean, nephew Dean. Pat spent his last months in hospice under the loving care of family. Active in local politics 30 years, he supported Pelosi, Feinstein & Kopp. Pat worked at race tracks 1973-1994. Pat's video-conference Celebration of Life will occur 7/17/20. Contact family to attend. Burial at Holy Cross, Spring 2021.



