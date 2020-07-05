1/
Patrick Fitzgerald
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick Charles Fitzgerald
July 17, 1935 - June 30, 2020
Pat, 84, died peacefully in his sleep, survived by wife Suzzanne, offspring Michael, Karen, Kathryn, Patrick, nephew Marc; pre-deceased by sister Jean, nephew Dean. Pat spent his last months in hospice under the loving care of family. Active in local politics 30 years, he supported Pelosi, Feinstein & Kopp. Pat worked at race tracks 1973-1994. Pat's video-conference Celebration of Life will occur 7/17/20. Contact family to attend. Burial at Holy Cross, Spring 2021.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jul. 5 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved