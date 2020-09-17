1/1
Patrick Foote
Patrick Foote

Our dad would make hundreds of old ladies scream and moan together? He would yell BINGO first– which he did a lot.
It is with great sadness that the family of Patrick Foote,residing in South San Francisco, announce his sudden passing on Tuesday September 15th at the age of 77. He fought hard against his cancer. He will be lovingly remembered by Margaret Foote; children: Maureen (Drew), Thomas (Erica), Patricia, Patrick (Sheila); grandchildren: AJ, Kelly, Nora, Catie, Danny, Maureen, Deirdre and numerous other family members including his 3 brothers, 4 sisters, nieces, nephews in NY and Ireland and many friends.
Patrick was an amazing father, carpenter, bartender and friend to all. He enjoyed traveling back to Ireland, where he was born, to visit family, friends and watch sports – Up Tipp. One of his greatest pastimes, after retiring from the City of San Francisco, was supporting all the local churches and halls by playing BINGO.
An outdoor Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 12:00 pm at St. Raymond Catholic Church, 1100 Santa Cruz Ave, Menlo Park, CA 94025, followed by a burial at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Menlo Park.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
